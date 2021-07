Driver charged after goldsmith crushed to death by truck

A truck driver who accidentally ran over a man on Monday night at Hope West, Enmore Access Road, East Coast Demerara, was on Thursday charged with causing death by dangerous driving and released on $500,000 bail

The accused, Tillackram Dindial, 34, of Lot 21 Hope West, Enmore, appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court, where he was read the charge.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge that he caused the death of Rajin Persad on July 5.