Foulis miner gets two years after 1-pound ganja bust

A miner was on Thursday sentenced to 24 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to having just over a pound of cannabis in his possession for trafficking.

Terrence David, 57, of Foulis, Enmore, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore, at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to him.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to 24 months in jail and fined $10,000.

On Wednesday, David was arrested after he was found with 506 grammes of cannabis, a quantity of tobacco leaves and $70,600 in cash at his Enmore, Foulis Squatting Area residence.

The police, in a report, stated that a party of police from Regional Division 4 (C), led by a Senior Superintendent, carried out an intelligence-led operation at David’s home.

During the search police ranks found a black bag containing two transparent parcels with the cannabis, a quantity of tobacco leaves and the cash.

David was subsequently arrested and charged on Thursday.