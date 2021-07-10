DJ on disturbing the peace charge

A local disc jockey was on Friday charged with disturbing the peace by playing loud music.

Tony Bowen, 26, known as ‘Mix Master Tony’, of Third Street, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in a Georgetown court where he denied playing loud music that breached the peace.

It is alleged that on July 3, at Taco Loco, located at Lot 1 Durey Lane, Campbelleville, Georgetown, he behaved disorderly in a public place by playing loud music and continuous noise that disturbed the peace.

According to his attorney, Bowen had been working a gig as the DJ when the police showed up and arrested him. He further said that Bowen and the owner of the food place were to be charged. He said that his client has told him that the neighbours who made the complaint did not ask for the music’s volume to be lowered. He said that the police just showed up and they were arrested.

The magistrate subsequently placed Bowen on $10,000 bail and adjourned the matter until July 13.