Man battered by mob near city courts

A man was rescued by public-spirited citizens from being bludgeoned by a gang of men near the city magistrates’ courts on Thursday.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday said that the attack occurred around 1.30 pm at the Avenue of the Republic in the vicinity of the George-town Magistrates’ Courts, where Randolph McAdam, 43, of no fixed place of abode, was beaten by a group of men.

The police said that the man was picketing over not paid by his employer, who is a gold miner. During this time, the group of men approached and started abusing the man.