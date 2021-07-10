NA Hospital to get laparoscopic suite

The New Amsterdam Hospital will be outfitted with a laparoscopic suite for the conduct of minimally invasive surgeries, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony has announced.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) on Friday reported that Anthony’s announcement came on the heels of the first laparoscopic common bile duct surgery conducted recently at the hospital.

“For New Amsterdam we have a lot of talented surgeons and this is just one example of what they can do. They don’t have the full suite of instruments that is necessary to perform these complex types of surgeries. So, the Government of Guyana has taken a decision that we are going to build a complete laparoscopic suite at the New Amsterdam Hospital. This will allow the hospital now to have the capability of doing very complex laparoscopic surgeries,” Anthony was quoted as saying according to the DPI.