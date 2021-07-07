Four more die from COVID, 179 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported four more COVID-19 deaths along with 179 new cases of the virus – 134 of them in Region Nine.

This was disclosed in a MoH press release which informed that the four deaths occurred over a period of three days. On July 2, a 75-year-old woman from Region Four succumbed while on the following day, an 82-year-old man from Region Five died. On July 4 a 71-year-old man from Region Ten and an 81-year-old man from Region Five died.

The ministry noted that these persons died while receiving care at a medical institution.