Prisoners to have phone access via GTT’s MMG, Barbados company

Inmates in prisons across Guyana will now have the opportunity to connect with relatives and partners through recently installed phone systems.

A GTT release yesterday announced that prisoners will now be able to maintain meaningful contact with their families as Barbados-based Corrections Communications has installed over 30 phones within the local prisons.

The communications company has recently collaborated with Mobile Money Guyana Inc (mmg+) and the Guyana Prison Service to provide convenient ways for family and friends to top up inmates’ phone credit accounts in prison.