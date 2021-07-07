Rupununi Chamber calls for lockdown of region to stem COVID-19 infections

Within the space of one month, COVID-19 infections have doubled in Region Nine and with the situation now spiralling out of control, President of the Rupununi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Daniel Gajie believes a month-long lockdown should be implemented to curb the spread of the virus.

According to Gajie, this is the opinion of all the members of the Regional COVID-19 Taskforce, who all agreed at a meeting just over a week ago that more stringent measures should be implemented in the region to curb the spread of the virus including a region-wide lockdown and a six pm to six am curfew.

As of yesterday, the region had recorded a total of 1,655 COVID-19 cases with 134 of those being newly confirmed. Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony during his COVID-19 update acknowledged that there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases in the region over the last few weeks. He added that the situation in Region Nine is very concerning and the authorities are monitoring the situation very closely. The minister also noted that the health team is working on getting people vaccinated and their efforts have seen an uptake during the last few days. Testing for the virus is also ongoing.