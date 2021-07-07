No response by Hoppie to promotions ultimatum -PSC has decided on way forward

While Police Commission-er (ag) Nigel Hoppie has acknowledged receipt of an ultimatum letter from the Police Service Com-mission (PSC) he has not responded to its contents which demanded that he honour the promotion list published by the constitutional body.

On Monday, PSC Chair Paul Slowe wrote to Hoppie directing that he respond by noon yesterday or face legal action.

“Your action in not ensuring that the Special Promotion Order is pre-pared and published one week after receiving the promotion list from the Police Service Commission is interpreted by the Police (Service) Commission as you defying the legitimate action of the Police Service Commission in promoting ranks of the Guyana Police Force,” Slowe wrote in the letter.