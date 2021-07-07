Mainstay rice farmer found dead

A rice farmer was found yesterday hanging from a tree at Reliance Backdam, hours after his family reported him missing.

The deceased is Narendra Seecharan, 29, of 3B Mainstay, Essequibo Coast, who had left home on Monday to visit several rice fields. He was last seen around 5.30 pm at Lima/Sparta, Essequibo Coast Backdam.

However, after Seecharan failed to return home and calls to his cell phone went unanswered, his family members became concerned and subsequently posted a missing person report on Facebook.