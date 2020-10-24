Kwebanna going into lockdown as COVID-19 cases surge

With novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases continuing to rapidly increase in Kwebanna, the Region One community’s Village Council has decided to impose a two-week lockdown in an attempt to curb infections.

Up to yesterday, Kwebanna had recorded more than 60 cases of COVID-19, including two deaths. The first person to die after becoming infected with COVID-19 in Kwebanna was a 40-year-old miner, identified as Clyde Thomas.

Stabroek News was told that Thomas is originally from Wakapoa, in Region Two, and had recently travelled to Kwebanna to spend some time with a relative. He caught the virus while he was in the community and died more than a week ago.

The second person who died after contracting the disease was former headmaster of Kwebanna Primary School Mitchell Henry. He died shortly after being transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH).

The lockdown is due to begin tomorrow.

Toshao of Kwebanna Paul Pierre yesterday revealed that the Village Council took the decision to implement the lockdown of the community as it has become a major hotspot in Region One. He noted that the lockdown is being implemented in collaboration with central government and before it is implemented residents will be provided with the necessary items to sustain them throughout the lockdown period. Pierre added that doctors have started testing persons daily and of the number of swabs done daily, more than half return positive.

The lockdown will last for two weeks, during which time travel will be restricted to and from the community, except for health care workers and members of the Joint Services. Pierre said residents will be given hampers, medication, masks and hand sanitisers. “We will be getting food relief hampers to assist us. Medical personnel will be available to us… and we are hoping that the lockdown will ease of what is happening here. The community members understand the situation. The Village Council is in support of it and I think that is the way forward to curb the disease,” he said.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley told Stabroek News that while the lockdown is an initiative of the Village Council, the Region will be giving its support. Like Pierre, he said food hampers will be provided to residents along with necessary items. In addition he said that Health personnel will be deployed to the community to conduct mass screenings and will swab persons where necessary. He added that there will also be a presence of the Joint Services, who will be conducting public awareness campaigns in the region and ensuring that the COVID-19 measures are enforced.

Speaking on the COVID-19 situation in Manawarin, Ashley disclosed that it is currently under control. Stabroek News was told that Manawarin also recorded two deaths.

Generally, Ashley revealed, the majority of the region’s COVID-19 cases are from Kwebanna although areas like the Mabaruma sub-district and the Matarakai sub-district are still recording a few cases.

Yesterday’s COVID-19 dashboard revealed that Region One had recorded a total of 662 COVID-19 cases.