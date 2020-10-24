MovieTowne gets greenlight for drive-in screenings

Despite minor deficiencies uncovered during an inspection, the National COVID-19 Task Force Secretariat (NCTFS) has granted approval for MovieTowne’s hosting of drive-in film screenings, which begin last evening.

In a letter sent to the company and seen by this newspaper yesterday, Colonel Nazrul Hussain, Director of the NCTFS, told the management of MovieTowne that it is recommended that they remedy the deficiencies identified by the inspection team.

He noted that NTFCS recognises that this is a viable venture and will be working with MovieTowne to ensure measures are in place as the company moves to adapt to the new norm.

The measures that needed to be dealt with were not identified in the letter.

MovieTowne, in a Facebook notice yesterday afternoon, said it was working with the Task Force and provisional approval was granted for it to proceed.

“This pioneering effort by MovieTowne will bring to our Guyanese people yet again awesome entertainment for the entire family,” the notice stated.

Rochelle Parsram, MovieTowne Branch Manager, last night told Stabroek News that the company had given a lot of thought to the measures that needed to be in place. She explained that by time the NCTFS team visited, it had already implemented most of the measures. She went on to state that during the visit yesterday morning, they walked the inspection team through their plan and provided them with all the necessary information.

According to her, they identified the parameters and measures that would have to be put in place to ensure a safe operating environment. Parsram stated that the task force team was interested in how patrons would be watching the movie and what measures were in place to ensure they remain their cars so as not to contravene the rules against social gathering. The team was informed that patrons will have to remain in their cars and keep their windows up since the audio from the movie would be accessed from the vehicle’s radio.

Parsram also assured that the staff has been trained and equipped with personal protective equipment and that social distancing signs and sanitising facilities have been installed.

The company, she said, is hopeful that this feature can become a weekly one which will provide an increased level of entertainment to Guyanese.

The branch manager disclosed that given the overwhelming turnout, they will have to return to the drawing board and make a decision on whether they should expand their perimeters. Many patrons, Parsram said, were turned away as they were at capacity before the movie’s scheduled start.

Colonel Hussain had formally notified the company earlier this week that the hosting of cinema events are in breach of gazetted COVID-19 measures.

Hussain further informed that in order to proceed, the company would be required to obtain written approval from the Minister of Health for the hosting of any event relating to cinema-type activity, regardless of the form any such activities are likely to take.

MovieTowne Guyana’s Marketing Manager, Cindy Ramnarine, had told Stabroek News that there would be screenings from Friday through Sunday, which will be free to the public during this weekend. Going forward, she said, customers would be accommodated on a first-come-first-served basis, with a minimum charge per vehicle. She did not reveal the fee.

Ramnarine explained that the drive-in theatre is being launched as the company wants persons to once again be able to experience watching new movies on the big screen, albeit with the safety measures put in place due to the pandemic.

Under MovieTowne’s safety measures, filmgoers will have to remain seated in their vehicles and will not be permitted to sit outside. They are also expected to park six feet apart to ensure social distancing.

Ramnarine said that food carts will be made available to allow moviegoers to have access to snacks.

The films will be screened from 7 pm in the MovieTowne parking lot.

Ramnarine added that movies will only be shown on the weekends and screenings would conclude before the 9 pm curfew.