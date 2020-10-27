Sufficient health personnel sent to provide care at Kwebanna – Anthony

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony has said a special health team was sent to Kwebanna village in Region One, which is currently in a lockdown after recording more than 50 active COVID-19 cases over the past month.

During a COVID-19 update, Anthony said that there are just about 84 active cases overall in Region One, with 53 of those cases coming from the Kwebanna village, which he noted was an unusually high number for one village or community.

According to him, while the preparations were being made for the lockdown, which began on Sunday and is due to last for two weeks, a special team was sent to the village and was able to set up outpost.