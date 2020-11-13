No new COVID-19 cases reported at Kwebanna in recent days – toshao

Toshao of Kwebanna Paul Pierre yesterday said that the community hasn’t recorded a single coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case during the past few days noting that this is largely due to the lockdown that was imposed on the community more than two weeks ago.

In October, the community of more than 500 persons recorded two COVID-19 deaths. The deaths brought focus to the community which is located in the Moruca sub-district in Region One. The discovery of multiple cases in the community led to the village council imposing a two-week lockdown on Kwebanna to help stop further spread of the virus.