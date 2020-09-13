Three more COVID-19 deaths, 49 new cases recorded in Guyana

The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday announced that that three more persons have died from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), taking the death toll to 55.

In a statement, the MoH reported that two additional deaths were confirmed as of midnight on Friday: a 62-year-old man from Region Seven, who died while receiving care at a medical facility and a 67-year-old man from Region One. A subsequent statement last evening said that a 70-year-old man, from Region Four, also died as of 5pm yesterday while receiving care at a medical facility.

The initial statement said that samples were collected from the two deceased at the time of admission and both were confirmed to be infected with the disease.

“The Ministry of Health expresses sincerest condolences to the families of these persons and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult to render an assistance needed,” it added before stating that ministry officials have contacted all relatives and persons to facilitate contact tracing who may have been exposed to the two dead persons.

Meanwhile, the ministry’s COVID-19 dashboard revealed that 49 more new COVID-19 cases have been recorded so the total number of confirmed cases in the country has increased to 1,812 since March 11. These cases were detected from the 171 samples that were tested. The new cases are from regions One, Two, Three, Four, Seven and Nine.

The dashboard also indicated that there were 48 infected persons in institutional isolation, 504 persons in home isolation, and 86 persons in institutional quarantine.

It also showed that 15 of the active COVID-19 cases are in the Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH).

The MoH statement also reminded Guyanese to observe all protocols of the COVID-19 Emergency Measures.

If anyone is displaying any symptoms associated with COVID-19 or needs any additional information regarding the disease, they should contact the COVID-19 hotline on 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 or visit the ministry’s website (health.gov.gy).