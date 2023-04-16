Deonarain slams double century as East Coast score massive win

Skipper Romeo Deonarain scored a brilliant unbeaten double century as East Coast scored a massive win over Upper Demerara in the second round of the Demerara Cricket Board U17, Team Mohamed-sponsored Inter Association tournament on Friday.
Batting first at the Enmore Community Development Centre ground after winning the toss, Deonarain slammed 204 not out as East Coast Demerara piled up 391-1 from their allotted 50 overs.
Vice-Captain Nicholas Shiopersaud chipped in, scored an unbeaten 80 and Vikash Wilkinson scored 69 not out.