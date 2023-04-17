Sports

Deonarain scores half century as East Coast defeats East Bank

Romeo Deonarain
East Coast Dmerara skipper Romeo Deonarain followed up his brilliant double century against Upper Demerara in the previous round with a half century yesterday to lead his team past East Bank Demerara.

 In the third round of the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) U17 Inter-Association tournament, partly sponsored by Team Mohamed, East Bank Demerara won the toss and elected to field first at the farm Ground.

Captain Deonarain led his team with a brilliant half-century, 57, supported by opener Tularam Chiatamani with 30 and Josh Beharry with 15 as east Coast Demerraa scored 165 all out from 30 overs.

