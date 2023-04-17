Deonarain scores half century as East Coast defeats East Bank

East Coast Dmerara skipper Romeo Deonarain followed up his brilliant double century against Upper Demerara in the previous round with a half century yesterday to lead his team past East Bank Demerara.

In the third round of the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) U17 Inter-Association tournament, partly sponsored by Team Mohamed, East Bank Demerara won the toss and elected to field first at the farm Ground.

Captain Deonarain led his team with a brilliant half-century, 57, supported by opener Tularam Chiatamani with 30 and Josh Beharry with 15 as east Coast Demerraa scored 165 all out from 30 overs.