Man convicted of murdering clothes vendor at Craig

Wayne Chester
Murder accused Wayne Chester is now awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of the 2017 murder of Guyanese, French Guiana-based clothes vendor, Purcell Moore, who was shot dead during a robbery.

Following the conclusion of his trial last week and deliberations by a jury, the panel returned a unanimous verdict, finding Chester called ‘Smokey,’ guilty as charged for the murder.

Justice Sandil Kissoon has, however, deferred sentencing to first hear from a probation and other social impact reports.

