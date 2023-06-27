Plaisance Railway Embankment vendors issued with notices to vacate

By Shuntel Glasgow

Vendors along the popular hangout known as ‘Plaisance Line-Top’ who had been on the Railway Embankment for years were issued letters to vacate their spots within seven days for a four-lane road expansion.

More than 60 vendors are likely to be affected as a result of the project. Yesterday marked the seventh day since the letters were distributed.

The letter from the Ministry of Public Works signed by Chief Works Officer, Ron Rahaman, and titled ‘Encumbrances of the road along the East Coast Demerara Public Road’ said that the road reserve along the entire public road network is the property of the Government of Guyana and that the ministry observed persons had occupied/encroached upon the road reserve with tractors, trailers, derelict vehicles, and roadside vending etc. The missive then instructed that all encroachment on the road reserve be removed within seven days. Failure to comply will result in the ministry utilizing all appropriate measures to have those encumbrances removed and charges instituted in accordance with Chapter 51:01 of the Road Act of the Laws of Guyana.