Plaisance Embankment vendors, residents protest over notices to vacate reserve

By Shuntel Glasgow

Vendors and residents of Plaisance staged a protest on the main access road just opposite the entrance of the primary school on Tuesday evening following the letters received from the Ministry of Public Works to vacate the Railway Embankment reserve.

The protestors demanded that there be consultations concerning the order to vacate.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo accompanied by Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson (Jnr) and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, engaged some of the vendors and residents at a meeting held at the Plaisance Primary School. While some vendors were allowed to enter, others were denied access to the compound and barred by police ranks. In an effort to close the compound gates, the police tried pushing the people away and in so doing ended up in a tug-of-war.