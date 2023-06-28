Upper Mazaruni council restates that carbon trading consultations defective

The Upper Mazaruni District Council (UMDC) yesterday restated their position that proper consultations on carbon trading were not conducted in their communities, neither was their free, prior, and informed consent (FPIC) given to sell carbon from their customary lands.

The UMDC consisting of eight villages and satellite areas in Cuyuni/Mazaruni held its statutory meeting on 9-11 May, 2023 in Paruima and collectively reaffirmed its stance.

Although the government previously shared some information on the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), these sessions were not specifically about carbon markets and the Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART), a release from the UMDC said yesterday.