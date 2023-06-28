Migrant Art contest winners receive prizes

The winners of the World Refugee Day 2023 Migrant Art Competition received their prizes during a prize-giving ceremony at the Ministry’s 26 Brickdam office.

The prizes came from from the Ministry of Education, the Pan-American Development Foundation (PADF), International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

June 20 has been designated World Refugee Day by the United Nations to honour refugees around the globe. This year it was observed under the theme “Hope Away From Home.”