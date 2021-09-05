Upper Mazaruni council expresses concern at regional meetings with toshaos

The Upper Mazaruni District Council (UMDC) has expressed concern that the series of Regional Toshao Meetings that is currently ongoing contravenes the National Toshaos Council (NTC) rules of procedure and has called for the interim executive body to be elected to be made official by the next meeting.

In a statement signed by Toshaos of the Upper Mazaruni in Region Seven, the UMDC noted that Regional Toshao Meetings have no specific legal status. Based on their understanding, they noted, the meetings have been convened for the sole reason that the NTC cannot be held this year due to COVID-19 and that they are being held for the purpose of providing Toshaos with a platform to engage with government ministries and agencies; and also to elect an interim executive body of the NTC.