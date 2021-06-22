Hope wind energy company hosting meetings on environmental impact findings

Hope Energy Development (HED) Inc. is inviting interested persons to attend public disclosures on the results of the Hope Wind Farm Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

The EIA was prepared by Engineering Consultants Limited, a company based in Trinidad, and was submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) earlier this month.

According to a public notice issued by the company, the first meeting will be held on June 23rd at the Ann’s Grove Neighbourhood Democratic Council sub-office on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) from 5 pm to 6.30 pm while a virtual Zoom meeting will be held on June 25th, from 10 am to 11.30 am. (The webinar ID is: 910 4972 7246).