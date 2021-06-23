Dear Editor,

Once again I am haunted – by Ian McDonald’s revival of memories of Dr. Walter Chin a contemporary at Queen’s College during 1946-1950.

On the spur of this moment, I recall our playing in the same team in local First Division Cricket. We were selected out of our Inter-House Competition.

Along with ‘Bud’ Lee who too became a surgeon about the same time Walter qualified as a Paediatrician, the two represented Austin (C) House. They were both consummate batsmen, left-handed and right-handed respectively. I bowled against them for D’Urban (D) House team, while competing as a No. 11 batsman.

Interesting however, in that the QC Cricket team of the day was the inherent professional potential of each member. To the best of my recollection the following was the batting order, with eventual career achievements shown alongside:

W.I Lee – Surgeon

R.A. Gibbons – University Professor in Communication; Fulbright Scholar

(Wicket-keeper)

R.M. Glasford – Technical

Director, Bookers Sugar Estates

I. Leal (Captain) – Permanent Secretary

L.A. Jackman – Attorney

W.A. Chin – Medical Doctor

M.M. Moore – Accountant

F.E. Mongul – Veterinary Surgeon

M. Baird – Medical Doctor

(Reserve Wicket-keeper)

A.F.R. Bishop – Chancellor of the Judiciary; UG Law Professor

C.S. Pilgrim – Guyana’s Diplomatic Representative to the Court of St. James, UK

E.B. John – Human Resources Director, Guyana Sugar Corporation

(Someone had to be dropped some time).

Incidentally, along with S. Klautky who also became a Medical Doctor, Glasford, Mongul and I made up the relay team that represented Queen’s in the one mile relay at international competitions for two consecutive years at the GCC Ground, Bourda.

But much more climactically is the fact that Walter Chin and ‘Bud’ Lee represented the country at Hockey. Gibbons, Jackman and Bishop at cricket, Bishop and Moore at football. Moore was also national table tennis captain.

It was if they truly inspired one another.

In the end however, many would better remember Walter as an attentive physician, who again along with ‘Bud’ Lee, served patients well at the new Woodlands Hospital.

Hereunder is one picture of the team:

CRICKET – CASE CUP TEAM

Standing:(left to right) M. Baird, W.A. Chin, R.C. Bacchus, F.E. Mongul, A. Gonsalves, R.M. Glasford,

Sitting: C.S. Pilgrim, A.F.R. Bishop, R.A. Gibbons (captain), W.L. Lee, L.A. Jackman, Absent:M. Moore and E. B. John.

Yours faithfully,

E.B. John