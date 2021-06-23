On losing a close friend – walk good Lennox

Dear Editor,

Even though this farewell-type tribute is very personalised, the missive might just influence many readers to reflect deeply on issues related to friendship and on those they consider as their genuine friends.

Eschewing today’s dot.com generation’s Facebook internet versions of “friend”, I quote dictionary definitions of friend: “One attached to another through respect or affection”; “one not hostile but favours or supports”.

So Editor, amidst the current deluge of traffic fatalities, murders, other crimes, floods, the pandemic and the politics, thank you for space to share a personal memoir of snapshots of a friendship ended suddenly and too soon.

Politics brought us together as the People’s National Congress (PNC) election campaign got underway in August of 1985. He was made my deputy then and thus began 36 years of both professional then personal friendship and bonding. A stickler for detail and strategy I watched young Canterbury transition from politics and elections to the successful Public Relations professional for the then Guyana Airways Corporation (GAC).

Later, at the Ministry of Culture Lennox became the virtual face of the celebratory aspects of the annual Republic observance christened “Mashramani” since 1970. He was for years the Co-ordinator of the Mashramani Secretariat which supervised the countrywide celebrations with co-operation from the Education Ministry. The fellow was indefatigable shepherding those festivals as even I was able to travel with him to places as diverse as Lethem, Charity, Skeldon, Linden and Bartica. One spinoff was the discovery of new calypsonians, artists, steelbands and chutney singers, amongst so many others.

Little wonder all the above as Lennox, straight from Queen’s College, was a champion bass man in Rudy Bishop’s Atlantic Steel and Brass Orchestra which then rivalled anything the Trinis had to offer. He toured with Atlantic and led the band to Cuba once.

This miniature tribute must include the following personal observations: the young ladies ensured that Lennox was an occasional ladies man. But he was a superb husband to Karen and a most dedicated father to young Anthony whom he nurtured diligently to become a young capable and qualified aeronautical professional – both as engineer and, in a matter of months, aircraft pilot. How my own heart aches that Lennox did not stick around to be flown by his own young “flesh and blood”.

Finally I secretly marvelled at Canterbury’s success at submerging politics to be a truly professional Public Relations/Public Education operative. A young YSM (PNC) member, he utilised all he learnt then, at the University of Guyana and even the Trinidad Arthur Lok Jack institution to serve Guyana selflessly. No wonder President Irfaan Ali was effusive in his recent tribute to Lennox. Indeed, his very last assignment was the Independence flag-raising event in Kingston, Georgetown even as he was tasked with preparing to co-ordinate and represent Guyana overseas- at a prestigious event in an Arab emirate in October. Fate has directed him elsewhere.

As for me, attending several funerals over the last five weeks, Lennox’s passing last Wednesday morning was a gut blow! Now I am even being treated as “family” in an unwanted context. Condolences are extended. All I can do is grieve, stay strong and after 36 years say “Walk good Lennox, walk good”.

Yours faithfully,

Allan Arthur Fenty