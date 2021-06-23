Brathwaite praises “magnificent” Griffith

The West Indies cricket team has lost the two-Test series to South Africa but the defeats, the fielding has stood out and skipper, Kraigg Brathwaite, has praised fielding coach, Rayon Griffith for his hard work.

Brathwaite, speaking to the media after their 165-run loss in the second Test which ended Monday, showed his appreciation for the work being done in that department.

“Well you know Griff [Griffith] does a magnificent job. He is a guy that is always willing, always full of energy and he works very hard,” he added.