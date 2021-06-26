North R’veldt school auditorium to be used for CSEC exams

The fifth form students of North Ruimveldt Multilateral Secondary School will be sitting the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exam in the school’s auditorium as of next Monday.

Following the fire that gutted a section of the school on Saturday last, Education Minister Priya Manickchand and the parents met on Monday and agreed that if the school’s auditorium, which was not damaged by the fire, was considered safe for the examination to be conducted there, then the students will be allowed to do so. Since then, the Minister accompanied by other ministries, including the Ministry of Public Works, have inspected the remainder of the school throughout the week and have come to a decision that the school’s auditorium is a good choice for the students to sit their exam.