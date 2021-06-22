Ministry, parents agree way forward for North Ruimveldt Multi CSEC students

In the aftermath of the fire at the school on Saturday, the Ministry of Education yesterday met with students of the North Ruimveldt Multilateral who are scheduled to write their CSEC examinations shortly and their parents and agreed on a way forward.

On Saturday, the teaching block of the school was destroyed by fire. This building housed the classrooms that the students would have used to write their CSEC examinations. The ministry yesterday consulted with the parents and students at the East Ruimveldt Secondary School.

According to a release from the ministry, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand said that the meeting was necessary since the dates for the other examinations cannot be shifted as was done for the Foreign Languages Oral test that was scheduled for yesterday.