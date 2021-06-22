Two from Region Four succumb to COVID, 48 new cases

The Ministry of Health yesterday said that two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 449.

The latest fatalities are a 57-year-old female and 64-year-old male from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica). They both died while receiving care at the ministry’s medical facility.

Meanwhile, the ministry yesterday reported 48 new cases of COVID-19. These came after some 745 more tests were done, thus increasing the total number of tests to date to 177,319. According to the regional distribution of new cases, four were recorded in Region Three; 26 in Region Four; two each in Regions Five, Nine and Ten; nine in Region Six and three in Region Seven.

Eighteen persons are in the intensive care unit.