The police are searching for two men who mutilated a pork-knocker during a cutlass attack at Balamani Backdam, Cuyuni River.

Derwin Grant, 38, was attacked at about 9.30 pm on Saturday and four of his fingers were severed.

According to a Guyana Police Force release, Grant had earlier visited a shop at Balamani Backdam, where he took several alcoholic beverages and paid with 1 pennyweight of raw gold, equivalent to $15,000, before leaving his change behind.