Residents move to halt construction of Nandy Park fire station, police outpost

Residents of the East Bank of Demerara are requesting that the construction of a fire station and police outpost in Nandy Park be halted until an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) is done on the implications for the residential area.

In a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which was seen by Stabroek News, residents of Republic Park Phases 1, 2 & 3, Continental Park, Nandy Park, and Republic Gardens state that while they understand the need for emergency services, they do not believe that the location is appropriate since the fire station and police outpost are being constructed across the road from the Eccles Nursery School on Eastfield Drive in Nandy Park.

According to the letter, residents believe that there is a need for an official and properly executed ESIA. “While we understand the need for emergency services, we do not believe that the location is appropriate and are disappointed that a decision of this nature, would be made without consultation with the school especially and residents in the community, whose lives stand to be the most affected,” the letter states.

It adds that they are concerned with the decision of the EPA to not consult with residents before construction was approved, especially considering that the safety and wellbeing of more than 280 children (ages three to five years) at the school as well as those dropping off and picking up children when school reopens would be at heightened road safety risk.

They also argue that the emergency sirens of the functional fire station and police outpost would be disturbing and alarming for the children, while pointing out that educational institutions are normally protected by quiet zones.

“This would certainly be a hindrance to the learning environment and may even result in greater perils such as hearing disabilities from frequent exposure,” the letter says

The letter also contends that the positioning of a fire station in an already congested area will make maneuverability, especially on the current narrow streets in the area, challenging.

It further says that the roads were not built to accommodate the regular traversing of heavy vehicles like fire tenders and that neighborhood and community planning, zoning and development planning were not well considered.

They also said that there are more suitable locations to consider for the construction of the two buildings, particularly as it regards access to the road network. “Better access can allow service vehicles to still access communities while deeper developments including but not limited to Eccles, Bagotstown, Peter’s Hall, Providence, Herstelling, Farm, Prospect, [and] Diamond, which are already connected by roads,” the letter adds.