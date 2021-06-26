PPP/C government has embarked on a quest for control of this NDC

Dear Editor,

Guyana has returned to the former approach by the PPP/C by which local government organs are being viewed by the State as satellites of the party in government and not as representatives of the people who elected those organs. This is being manifested in the Village of Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway. The Neighbourhood Democratic Council in that area has not received its Fiscal Transfer Grant of Five Million Dollars for the current year, and for the previous year, the central government unilaterally utilised 50% of the Five Million Dollar grant prior to the NDC’s knowledge or approval. In the 2018 local government elections, APNU won 5 Council seats, PPP/C was allocated 2 and one for the AFC. Upon the return of the PPP/C to government, that party has embarked on a quest for control of the NDC. Funds are being withheld from the NDC and the PPP/C is trying to gain control of the village by usurping the authority of the NDC. A serious attempt is underway to derail the elected NDC in order to pave the way for the replacement of efficient personnel by those chosen by the Ministry of Local Government. As I write, Ms. Tauheedah Khan, the person chosen by the NDC as Assistant Overseer and functioned in that position for the past three months, is being brushed aside to accommodate someone loyal to the PPP/C.

The PPP/C’s dirty politics at work. They have no respect for the constitutional system of inclusionary democracy, governance, and allowing the NDC to function by the majority decision of the council. Although the Local Government Ministry is fully aware of the limitations of the Minister brought about by the repealing of Section 13 and 14 of the Local Government Act 28:02 (which prohibited the minister from overturning any council decision) subtle interference to re-arm the Minister with that very power is still hard at work. Now there is also talk of a No-Confidence Motion to remove the Overseer so that she can be replaced by another political appointee. Citizens of the Yarrowkabra NDC area do not want the dirty political politics in our community. As a former Region 4 Councilor and former Member of Parliament and also the person who pushed to have the NDC established, I would not sit back and see local democracy replaced by central government domination. If we have to push the PPP/C government to respect local democracy, we will do it. As a politician, I must say that I have great respect for other politicians and the government of the day, but those politicians who try to divide the people and undermine the NDC and principles of local democracy must not be tolerated.

I am appealing to His Excellency President Irfaan Ali to talk to his Local Government Minister. Let the minister understand that his job is to help the NDC, not to deprive that organ of its needs. The NDC had decided to employ Ms. Tauheedah Khan as the Assistant Overseer for Hauraruni/Yarrowkabra, and the Local Government Commission which comprises a group of political appointees decided not to appoint her. Political manipulation of the NDC is very unlikely to produce the desired results – for both the Local Government Ministry and the people served by the Hauraruni/Yarrowkabra NDC.

Michael Carrington

Former MP