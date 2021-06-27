Younger Barbadians becoming ill from COVID – doctor

(Barbados Nation) Barbados’ COVID-19 infection dynamic has done a flip-flop, public health officials have confirmed.

For the first 16 months of dealing with the viral illness, medical officials were treating sick Barbadians in their 80s, 70s, and 60s with underlying medical issues, but recently most of those contracting the disease have been in their 40s and even younger, with no underlying conditions.

This was revealed yesterday by Dr Corey Forde, Government’s lead infectious disease specialist in the fight against COVID-19 and head doctor at the island’s lone isolation facility.

During a nationally televised press conference, Forde confirmed that two Barbadians were severely ill at the isolation facility at Harrison Point in St Lucy and were in ICU (primary care). He noted those two were in their 40s and were on ventilators intermittently, while the third, a young woman, was now stable.

Forde called on all young people in Barbados who develop any respiratory symptoms, be it the slightest cough or cold, fever, any sinus issues, diarrhoea or even a sniffle, to go get tested. In addition, he wants more people in their 40s to get vaccinated.