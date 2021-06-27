Over ten thousand lawyers have qualified through the CLE

Dear Editor,

As I commenced research on the operations of the Council of Legal Education (CLE) which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year it was discovered that a total of 10,287 persons have qualified as attorneys from the Hugh Wooding Law School in St, Augustine, Trinidad (5,147), 4,646 from Norman Manley Law School in Jamaica and 494 from the Eugene Dupech in the Bahamas. Most of the graduates are females and hundreds of them hold top legal positons. President of the CCJ, the apex Court, nearly all the Chief Justices and judges throughout the region are regionally trained. After the establishment of the Faculty of at Cave Hill in Barbados in 1971 and law schools would be lawyers ceased to proceed to London to the Inns of Court, saving them thousands of dollars and away from the bitter cold. And now although there are so many lawyers there are suggestions from a former Prime Minister Kenny Anthony of St. Lucia for a law school to be established in the Eastern Caribbean since the Hugh Wooding and Norman Manley Law Schools are overcrowded.

The APNU/AFC Government in Guyana had advocated the establishment of a law school in Guyana but it did not materialize and now that government is no longer in office. It is not yet known if the new PPPC government will push for a law school because many of their students cannot gain entry to the Hugh Wooding Law School since the 25 quota is adequate. I know for a fact that the Norman Manley Law School is overcrowded so much so that Belize students cannot gain entry. A few years ago the institution was considering double sessions in order to accommodate the large number of students seeking entry. Besides the costs and inconvenience to study in England, the Caribbean trained lawyers are more equipped to practice their profession in the region. Some feel that there are far too many lawyers in the region, but that is not the case because most of them are not in full time practice per se but attached to insurance companies, other corporations and institutions as well as lecturers at universities and law schools, the legal training serves as a base for other endeavours. Many lawyers are politicians.

If the CLE was not established in the region most of the 10,287 would not have been lawyers, I am one who would not have been an attorney because of the high costs to study in England and I am certain thousands of others. At this juncture I should state, like as in any other profession, there are a few who have not lived up to the noble profession and are dishonest…corrupt, engaged in excessive drinking, gambling and sexual exploitation. A few were charged for embezzlement and bribery and even jailed. Several activities are planned to mark the 50th anniversary. Last Wednesday the President of the CCJ, Justice Adrian Saunders spoke at a Lecture to mark the occasion. The topic was “The CCJ and the promotion of law and order” and on Thursday night Dame Sandra Mason, Governor General of Barbados who was one of the first graduating students touched on the operations of the CLE.

Sincerely,

Oscar Ramjeet