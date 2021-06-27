Madonna Persaud living her dreams as policewoman

Although Madonna Persaud was set on joining the police force, her family was against the idea. Persaud, 31, who says she had always admired female police officers in their uniforms, nevertheless went ahead with the decision to pursue her dream of becoming a member of the force as she felt she would not have forgiven herself had she not taken the chance.

“My family never wanted me to be a police because of me being a female and growing up quietly, they believed that others would have taken advantage on me, [that] I might be pressured to do things with males and stuff but despite all of that I held my head up high and did what I had to and today they are extremely proud of me being a police woman,” Persaud, who was recently selected to be the face of Region Six’s Traffic Department told Stabroek Weekend.