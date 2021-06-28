Brazilian dredge owner robbed of gold

A fifty-year-old Brazilian national was on Saturday robbed of a quantity of gold by three identifiable Venezuelan suspects he had employed last week.

According to a police report, the victim stated that about four days ago he had employed the suspects to work on his land dredge at the Guana Sand Backdam, Cuyuni River.

About 9 am on Saturday, the victim alleges that he was at his work area when the three men approached him, one of whom was armed with a cutlass, and ordered him to wash down his dredge.

The dredge owner said that he complied but while in the process he managed to escape from the men and run into the bushes. When he returned to his work site, he found that the mat in his sluice box had been washed of the gold (value unknown) and the suspects had fled.

An alarm was raised and the victim later made a report to the Bartica Police Station.

The suspects are still at large. Investigations are in progress.