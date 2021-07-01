Ministry launches child care subsidy for essential workers

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security yesterday launched a monthly $15,000 Child Care Subsidy for essential workers.
This means that a child who is seven years old and younger and who is attending a licensed daycare or night care facility will able to benefit from the facility, a release from the ministry said.
“We’ve recognized that some workers have been working throughout the pandemic even though they may not be seen as conventional frontline workers,” Minister Vindhya Persaud stated.