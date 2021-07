The police are investigating the discovery of one 9mm pistol, 40 grammes of suspected cannabis, and 42 grammes of cocaine at Nursery School Street, Charity on the Essequibo Coast.

The police in a report stated that the items were found during a search conducted on Monday around 23.35 hours.

Acting on information received, police went to Charity Nursery School Street where they found a black plastic bag on the eastern side of the street next to a hot dog stand.