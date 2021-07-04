After a near-death experience while battling COVID-19, which saw her having to be administered oxygen for 58 days, Nisa Walker is happy to finally be able to breathe on her own again and has a deeper appreciation for life.

“Whenever I gasped for air, I would realise how precious life is. But there were times when I had meltdowns and I would think that everyone is breathing the air that is free but it is not free to me. Sometimes I would question myself: ‘Why did I live and so many other people die?’ Many times I got frustrated and was feeling sorry for myself but I quickly snapped out of it and regained the strength to carry on,” Walker told Sunday Stabroek.

Walker, the owner/chef at Oasis Café, knew the seriousness of the virus and took all of the necessary precautions to avoid contracting it as she was high risk due to an existing underlying condition. However, on May 6, three days after having flu-like symptoms, she ended up with a positive result.