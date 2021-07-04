Trinidad construction sector can resume business from Monday – PM

(Trinidad Guardian) – Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has announced that all construction – both public and private – can resume from Monday, as the Government further relaxes COVID-19 restrictions.

Laundromats will also be allowed to fully reopen on Monday.

The Prime Minister was speaking at a news conference on Saturday.

“On Monday we would allow all construction to restart. Please be careful. Please wear your mask. Sanitisation is a must and avoid congregation as far as you are able to.”

Businesses associated with construction and supply construction material will also be allowed to open on Monday.

The Prime Minister added that “very soon we should be able to add those people in the service sector.”

“I am anticipating that we should be able to turn and pay some attention to cautiously reopening the service sector,” he said.

“What we’re doing here now is significant opening up. Once that is doing, the chances of the virus getting around there,” he said as he warned that all safety protocols should be followed.

He said with the vaccination drive planned for the next two months, “children could look forward to school in September.”

He said that after discussions with the president of South Africa, the arrival of Johnson and Johnson vaccines for the CARICOM region will begin arriving in July, not August.

That first shipment to CARICOM will be approximately 800,000 doses and T&T will get just under 200,000. Another 400,000 will come to CARICOM in August and another 500,000 in September.

All 109 health centres across the country will be involved in vaccinations from mid-July and six major centres will be in place for mass vaccinations.