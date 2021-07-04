Two charged with murder of missing Trinidadian girl

(Trinidad Guardian) As homicide investigators await confirmation that the burnt skeletal remains, found at a dumpsite in Gasparillo, are from missing mother Kadijah Flament, police charged two suspects yesterday.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul advised the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region III to charge an 18-year-old woman from Tarodale, Ste Madeleine with Flament’s murder and disposal of her body. Honore-Paul also advised investigators to charge her 27-year-old brother with disposing of Flament’s body. Meanwhile, the main suspect remains in the custody of St Ann’s Hospital. Flament, 24, left her home at Lothian’s Road, Princes Town on June 7 to visit her eight-year-old daughter, who lived with a friend at Olera Heights, San Fernando. She never returned home, and calls to her phone were unanswered.

On June 10, her aunt Anita Flament reported her missing to Princes Town police. Police searched an apartment in Olera Heights and recovered several of Flament’s belongings. Investigators learned that Flament was murdered and dumped in a cane field. Days later, police found burnt remains, which they have since sent for a forensic analysis.