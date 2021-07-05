Guyana News

All-weather road to Canje Creek likely to be at No. 58 Village – Edghill

From right are Ministers Juan Edghill, Ashni Singh and Zulfikar Mustapha
The 25–kilometre road which Cabinet had given a no-objection for the design and supervision in January will most likely stretch from the Number 58 Village, Corentyne towards the Canje Creek and is expected to open up a large swathe of land, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill said on Saturday.

A consultation was held at Number 36 Village, Corentyne among Edghill, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha and Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, residents and farmers. During the consultation a handful of farmers argued that the road should be at Number 52 Village, Corentyne as initially planned since they believe that there are more lands in that area.