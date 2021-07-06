Hiring process for electoral workers among areas for reform

Commending the Guyanese diaspora in New York for their support in preventing electoral fraud at last year’s general elections here, Attorney General Anil Nandlall on Friday said planned areas for reform include the process for employing electoral workers.

“A second component of the reform must be directed to the employment process and the quality and calibre of people who are considered for employment. They must be able to withstand scrutiny and examination,” Nandlall said at an event organised by the International Council for Democracy (ICD) at the Rockaway Roti Shop last Friday evening.