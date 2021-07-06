Slowe tells Hoppie to effect police promotions or face legal action

Commissioner of Police (ag) Nigel Hoppie has been given until noon today to respond to a missive demanding that he effect the promotions announced by the Police Service Com-mission (PSC) or face legal action.
“Your action in not ensuring that the Special Promotion Order is prepared and published one week after receiving the promotion list from the Police Service Commission is interpreted by the Police (Service) Commission as you defying the legitimate action of the Police Service Commission in promoting ranks of the Guyana Police Force,” Chairman Paul Slowe wrote in a letter dispatched to Hoppie yesterday.