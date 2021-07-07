Australia in search of series win amidst missing big names

West Indies will continue their build up to the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) T20 World Title defence with a five-match series against Australia in the Caribbean. The series will begin on Friday.

The Australians are already in St. Lucia and have begun training. While their build up has not been as comfortable as they would have liked, a good Intra-Squad match would have their confidence high.

One of the reasons for the boost in confidence is the continued form of 38-year-old Dan Christian who is poised to make a return having last played a T20I back in 2017. The right handed T20 specialist stroked 47 from 31 balls and could provide a valuable middle order option given his experience and lack of leadership within the middle order.