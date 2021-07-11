CH&PA says 722 titles/transports ready for uplifting

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) says that 722 land titles/transports are ready for uplifting.

In a notice in today’s Sunday Stabroek, the CH&PA says the documents can be uplifted from its 41 Brickdam and United Nations Place, Stabroek office during regular working hours. Those uplifting will have to take along all related documents and receipts to complete the transaction.

In recent weeks, the CH&PA has published hundreds of names of persons whose titles/transports are ready to be picked up.