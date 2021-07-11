GFF seems comfortable with coach Maximo’s performance

Christopher Nurse, former captain of the Golden Jaguars said yesterday that the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) appears satisfied with the performance of current head-coach Marcio Maximo despite recent failures in the FIFA World Cup and Gold Cup Qualifying campaigns.
Nurse, during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday said that despite the first round failures of the current tactician, the GFF seems pleased with the current direction of the senior men’s programme under the stewardship of the Brazilian native.