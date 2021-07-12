CARICOM Heads `broadly support’ 2nd term for Scotland as Commonwealth SG

CARICOM Heads of government who met virtually on July 5th and 6th expressed “broad support” for a second term for Patricia Scotland as Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.

According to the Communique from the meeting, Heads of Government noted the current situation regarding the renewal of Scotland, Q.C., for a second term as Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.

“Heads of Government also noted that the Secretary-General has been viewed as a champion of developing countries and of the interests of small states during her tenure.