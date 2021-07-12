PhotosCDB President tours projectsBy Stabroek News July 12, 2021 CDB President tours projects: On Saturday, Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) President Dr. Hyginus ‘Gene’ Leon and his delegation guided by Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill and Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal along with officials of the Finance Ministry, inspected various developmental project sites that form part of the GOG-CDB portfolio of projects currently under implementation. A release from the Ministry of Finance said that these sites included sections of completed works at New Hope, East Bank Demerara and the completed Rock Armour Revetment Project at Crane/Mary, West Coast Demerara and the four-lane road and new housing area at Mocha-Diamond. This Ministry of Finance photo shows Dr Leon (left) with government officials.Comments
